Macon-Bibb County Animal Service Center waives adoption fees for May

To encourage more pet adoptions, the Macon-Bibb County Animal Service Center is waiving the usual adoption fee for the month of May, saving prospective pet owners around $100 per adoption.

Adoption Coordinator Elvin Vargas urges anyone interested in adopting a pet to visit the center and meet the animals.

“We have an influx of puppies and kittens that we have to bring in,” Vargas said. “There’s a lot of momma cats right now giving birth, a lot of female dogs giving birth out there that we need to bring in to find them good homes and possibly make an impact on the overpopulation here in Macon.”

Shelter Manager Tracey Weathers hopes the fee waiver will make it easier for families to consider adopting a furry friend.

“Any approved adopter can come in and get an animal for free and then use the money that they would’ve spent to spoil them rotten, so its perfect,” Weathers said.

To adopt, visit the Macon-Bibb Animal Service Center, located at 4214 Fulton Mill Road.