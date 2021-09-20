Macon-Bibb County addresses illegal tire dumping

ou could face up to $1,000 fine, jail time or possibly lose your business license.

Illegal Tire Dumping in Macon Illegal tire Dumping

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Macon-Bibb County is addressing the illegal dumping in the area.

Mayor Lester Miller says if you’re caught you will face the consequences with a fine up to $1,000, jail time or possibly lose your business license.

According to Mayor Miller, there’s a problem with illegal tire dumping in vacant areas. The crack down comes after the ordinance took effect in June.

“What we want to do is from the time they get the tire into the time it leaves their door we want to be able to track that. Right now we’ve had a history here in Macon in the last several years recently that tires are getting illegally dumped right here in our county,” said Mayor Miller.

To help deter illegal tire dumping, the city has put cameras in place throughout the county to catch the dumpers.