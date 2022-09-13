BCSO: Macon-Bibb at 50 homicides for 2022

50 homicides for the year according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – After three gun violence victims died within 24 hours over the weekend, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Macon-Bibb’s homicide count for the year is now at 50.

According to the sheriff’s office, 54 homicides were recorded all of last year.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis is upset with the violence that occurred in Macon over the weekend and wants the community to know the sheriff’s office is doing everything in its power to stop the violence.

“This was a tragic weekend for our community where we had seven different incidents of violence and we had nine people who were shot,” he said. “And then three out of those nine passed away. “It’s just saddening. Our grief and regards and condolences go out to all of those who’ve lost lives, to their families and all of those who are suffering, so we are re-doubling our efforts to have our investigators work, but we need the public to help us.”

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller also gave statement about the recent deaths.

“The number of murders in our community this year is horrific and unacceptable,” he said. “I am outraged that time and time again, we hear about another life lost, about another family that will be grieving.

As Mayor, I am doing everything in my power to fund law enforcement and programs to help turn this epidemic around. We have made an unprecedented investment in this effort, and that work will take time.

Meanwhile, we need to make sure the people who are preying on our community are caught and kept in jail. Our community deserves nothing less. Our families deserve to live in safe neighborhoods.”

Investigators need your help tracking down leads. If you have any tips, contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.