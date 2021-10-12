Macon-Bibb Coroner: 18-year-old shot, killed on Napier Avenue

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an evening shooting that left a Macon teen dead.

According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 18-year-old Shamarian Chatfield was shot in the back at 3102 Napier Avenue.

Jones says Chatfield died just after 5:30 p.m. at Atrium Health Navicent.

Jones says this is now Macon’s 44 homicide in Macon this year.

Stay with 41NBC for updates as they become available.