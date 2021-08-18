Macon-Bibb commissioners approve lower millage rate

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Commission approves lowering the millage rate, following Mayor Lester Miller’s recommendation.

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners voted to lower the millage rate to 19.901. That is a decrease of 0.43 mills for Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22), which runs from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

“I’m proud we were able to reduce our millage rate in our first budget,” says Mayor Lester Miller. “As we move forward this year, we will continue to use our budget to improve public safety, fight blight, clean up our streets, support our local businesses, and attract new industries.”

The FY22 Budget was set in June at $174 million. It includes employee pay raises, funding for neighborhood and community beautification efforts, an additional $1 million for economic and workforce development and an additional $500,000 to address blight.

Funding for pedestrian and traffic safety and mental health services are also included in the 2022 budget.