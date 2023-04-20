Macon-Bibb Commission halts bus fare increase with American Rescue Act funds

The Macon-Bibb County Commission has voted to allocate $375,000 from American Rescue Act funds to the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority, effectively preventing a proposed bus fare increase for Middle Georgia residents.

In January, the transit authority announced plans to raise fares from $1.25 to $1.75, but the Commission’s decision on Tuesday night will ensure the current rates remain in place.

“This is something that we have heard from people here although it is out of our direct responsibility with the transit authority, we are a funding source for them,” Mayor Lester Miller said. “It will ensure that there will be no fare increase.”

The move to halt the fare increase was unanimously approved by Macon-Bibb Commissioners.