Macon-Bibb Clerk of Commission Janice Ross receives state honor

Janice is known as the glue that holds the Macon-Bibb County Board of Commissioners together

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb’s Clerk of Commission Janice Ross is the 2022 Clerk of the Year for the state of Georgia. The Georgia County Clerks Association (GCCA) and ACCG, Georgia’s County Association, announced the honor on Friday, April 29th, during the state conference in Savannah.

“The Commission and I are so proud of Janice for what she’s accomplished in her public service career and cannot thank her enough for her and her team ensuring we are always prepared to serve our community through policy decisions, public meetings, and more,” says Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller. “This award shows the entire state what we already know: she is a stellar local government leader dedicated to our entire community.”

The county says because of her, new commissioners have been able to “successfully onboard and transition into more seasoned leaders. From training to IT support, Janice ensures every commissioner is equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to be successful in their role.”

“Macon-Bibb has shown that it continues to be a leader in local government operations by how it always strives to better serve our community, and Janice is an integral part of our team,” says County Manager Dr. Keith Moffett.

According to the county, Janice played a pivotal role when the county consolidated in 2014. The news release goes on to say that she “took the lead to ensure every member was able to navigate the political and administrative change that significantly altered the way they operate. She is credited with being a strong leader who operates with professionalism and dedication. And, as any good leader does, she instills the same ideals in her team and those around her.”