Macon-Bibb bringing more culture to local businesses

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Office of Small Business Affairs has been busy bringing in different cultures to Macon during the past few months.

According to director Charise Stephens, the office has helped open at least five culturally diverse businesses since November.

“It’s all about equity and diversity,” she said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The most recent international businesses to set up shop include Sakura Poke and Hibachi on Thomaston Road in October. Zam Zam Market on Eisenhower Parkway opened its doors at the start of the year, and Mr. Pingo’s House, a Brazilian restaurant on Vineville Avenue, opened its doors on January 4.

“People love it!” owner Leandro Lacerda said. “Everybody loves it, and it makes me very happy.”

The Office of Small Business Affairs made it a point during the last year to continue hosting celebrations and outreach programs for diverse business owners. Following the opening of the new Brazilian restaurant, Stephens hopes more businesses come forward to offer different cultural experiences.

“We have a lot of big corporations like Freudenberg Group and Irving, so if we can get small businesses to put a cultural spin on everything, we can be a hub for the whole state of Georgia,” Stephens explained.

Although Stephens’ office has had a lot of success opening more diverse businesses, it is not planning to stop anytime soon. The Office of Small Business Affairs is currently working on bringing in a Nigerian businesses and a few other restaurants as well.

The Office of Small Business Affairs is planning to host an international business conference in March to share why Macon is a good hub for businesses. It hopes to highlight both large industries and small businesses in Macon that are sharing their traditions and cultures.