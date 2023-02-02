Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee unveils 3D mapping show for 200-year celebration

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee teased a very special video Thursday that’s set to air soon.

A 3D mapping of the beginnings of the history of Macon will play at Rosa Parks Square Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m. The 3D mapping will be an artistic retelling of the first people to live in Macon and show things like the construction of the Ocmulgee mounds. Tracie Revis, Director of Advocacy for the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative (ONPPI for short) as well as a member of the board, helped with the historical aspect of the project. She spoke about how exciting this will be for telling Macon’s story.

“3D mapping is different from a story or a movie in that it is using technology and lights and arts and using the existing structures that are there, and so while this is the first project that we’re doing, this is software and technology that Macon is invested in, so there will be other projects that will be coming,” Revis explained.

The 3D mapping project plans to air multiple parts going through the different stages of the founding of Macon. The committee hopes to find other ways of showing the project to those who might not be able to attend.