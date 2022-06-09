Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee holds first meeting

Macon-Bibb County is planning to host several events next year in honor of the city's 200th anniversary.

Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee meets for the first time Bicentennial Committee

The Bicentennial Committee met for the first time on Wednesday to elect officers and pinpoint goals.

A total of 25 people are on the committee, which is comprised of community leaders and residents.

Alex Habersham and Wes Griffith were elected co-chairs during the meeting.

Habersham says the committee’s goal is to highlight the history, music and property of Macon-Bibb. He also wants to educate the youth on the community as it has evolved.

He acknowledges it will take a village to create unforgettable events.

“We even want individuals who are not businesses, organizations, group, fraternities, sororities, groups, non-profits, we want them to try to conceptualize some kind of activity to help memorialize 200 years of Macon-Bibb,” he said.

The committee will hold its second meeting on Tuesday, June 14.