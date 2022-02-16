Macon-Bibb announces first International Summit for small businesses

You must register by March 10th.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Office of Small Business Affairs (OSBA) is hosting the first-ever International Summit to celebrate international small businesses in Macon.

This event will is set to take place at the Macon City Auditorium on Wednesday, March 23rd starting at 8:00 a.m.

According to a Macon-Bibb County news release, the summit will feature remarks from Mayor Lester Miller and Community Affair Executive Director Dr. Henry Ficklin. There will also be panel discussions about how local businesses can be successful and how they can do business internationally.

“We want to show our small businesses they can have clients locally and globally, and let new businesses know that we are welcoming to people from all around the world,” said OSBA Director Charise Stephens.

If you would like to attend, you must register by March 10, 2022. Registration includes a sponsored breakfast and lunch. To register click here.