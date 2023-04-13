Macon-Bibb and Houston County NAACP address viral hate speech videos in news conference

The NAACP will be requesting an investigation through the GBI for terroristic threats made against black people.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon-Bibb County and Houston County NAACP branches held a joint news conference Thursday morning at Rosa Parks Square in Macon, to address hate speech expressed by a middle Georgia athletic trainer.

The news conference comes as a response to recent viral videos of coach Mark Taylor, owner of Speed Edge Sports in Macon, using racial slurs and threats of violence targeting black people.

President of the Macon-Bibb NAACP, Gwenette Westbrooks, says the NAACP will request an investigation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to bring charges against Taylor for terroristic threats.

“We just want this community to know that we’re asking for you to stand with us,” said Westbrooks. “This is a very serious issue. We should not be dealing with this type of behavior in 2023.”

Both branches will be collaborating with the Georgia State NAACP to address Taylor’s videos.

Westbrooks says her main concern is the influence Taylor had on black students in the middle Georgia area, and what type of treatment they may have endured.