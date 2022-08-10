Macon-Bibb adds airport director position

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Middle Georgia Regional Airport will soon have a director in charge.

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve adding the position to the organizational chart.

The position would fall under the County Manager’s office. The budget for the position, including wages, taxes and benefits, would equal up to $200,000.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas says she feels the move is long overdue.

“The county it seems to me has always needed to have a director in that position,” Commissioner Lucas said. “Because it seemed like we were just turning our airport over.”

TBI Airport Management runs the airport, and the county is negotiating a new contract with TBI that will reduce the amount of staff the company has there.

Mayor Lester Miller says this vote gives the county more control over the airport.