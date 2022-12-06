Macon Beer Company to close doors on Sunday

Macon Beer Company announced in a social media post Monday its final day of business will be this Sunday, December 11.

“For the past six years, Macon Beer Company has been honored to have a small part in making downtown Macon a vibrant, dynamic, and inviting place for residents and visitors,” the post read. “Downtown Macon is one of the most fun and exciting places to live, work and play, and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to participate in that environment.”

“Unfortunately, market conditions have made our continuing operations unsustainable,” the post continued. “Rising inflation and supply chain issues have continued to be major challenges. It is with a heavy heart that we have come to realize that we are not in a position to overcome those challenges.”

Macon Beer Company said in the post it will maintain normal business hours until Sunday and added that the decision will not impact events already scheduled at its 2nd Street and Oglethorpe locations, but “we will not be accepting any new inquiries.”

“We regret that we will no longer be able to serve you, hear your stories, and enjoy making cherished memories with you.”

