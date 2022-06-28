Macon Bacon defeat the Wilmington Sharks 10-1

A five-run second inning propelled the Bacon to the 10-1 victory.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It was a wet and rainy game day, but that did not phase the Macon Bacon as they defeated the Wilmington Sharks 10-1.

The Bacon’s highest-scoring inning came in the bottom of the second as Carter Sanford and Tyler Martin hit RBI singles, Holden Breeze hit a two-RBI single, and a wild pitch scored the fifth run of the frame. Bacon would score one more in the bottom of the third to go up 6-0.

The Sharks would only score one run on an error throw as the catcher tried to catch the runner stealing third but overthrew the third baseman, allowing for the easy Shark run in the top of the fourth.

Bacon would answer with four more total runs and won 10-1.

Macon now 12-13 on the season and are back in action tomorrow at the Savannah Bananas.