Macon Arts Alliance launches music study

A Downtown Challenge grant is helping Macon Arts Alliance with phase one of a music study that will take a look at Macon's music economy.

Macon Arts Alliance hired Sound Diplomacy to help with the study.

The study will look at Macon’s music ecosystem to see what the city has and what it needs and will also tell how Macon can take advantage of its music history foster a successful music economy.

The Macon Arts Alliance Executive Director, Julie Wilkerson, says it’s an opportunity for economic development.

“What is a plan?” she said. “What is the path to capitalize on the things that are happening here? And on our music history, how does all that work together that will be an economic driver and also provide an opportunity for emerging artists?”

Macon Arts Alliance hosted a town hall at the Mill Hill Community Arts Center Monday night.

If you missed the meeting, the consultants are creating a survey you can fill out. Macon Arts Alliance plans to release the survey by the end of the week.