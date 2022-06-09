Macon Area Habitat for Humanity set to build 10 new homes by the end of the year

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — More homes are coming to Macon this year thanks to Macon Area Habitat for Humanity.

Macon-Bibb Commissioners recently approved $500,000 of American Rescue Plan funding for the organization.

Ivey Hall, Macon Area Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director, says the money received will match the $500,000 the organizations received from a local organization.

Hall says the homes will be built on property that was blighted and is now cleared.

The organization usually builds five homes a year, but this money will help build even more.

“We will be able to build eight homes immediately, six homes long-term,” she said. “And then the mortgage payments from those 14 homes will continue to provide funding for construction projects for years to come.”

Four homes will be built in the Lynmore Estates neighborhood, adding to several already built in the community.

Four more will be placed in Napier Heights.

“It’s time that we branch out,” Macon-Bibb Commissioner Bill Howell said. “A lot of people don’t want to move out of their communities. It’s where generations have lived, and we want to let people stay in their communities, but we want them to live in nice, livable houses.”

The organization has helped 130 families become first-time home owners in the last 35 years.

Howell says the new homes will target community issues.

“Blight, crime, all of this is multi-faceted,” he said. “We have to attack it from a lot of different directions, but building houses affordable houses is just one more part of the puzzle.”