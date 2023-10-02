Macon Area Habitat for Humanity starts Habitat Week with home dedication

Two homes were presented to Quintarius Walker and Amanda Roberts on Dannenberg Avenue in Macon.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday marked the start of Habitat Week, and the Macon Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated with a home dedication for World Habitat Day.

Two homes were presented to Quintarius Walker and Amanda Roberts on Dannenberg Avenue in Macon.

The new homeowners also received a gift card from the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, along with gift baskets, artwork and vacuum cleaners.

The homes were built with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Peyton Anderson Foundation, as well as labor from volunteers and the homeowners.

“It’s a lot of sweat equity hours where we’re actually painting and drilling holes and landscaping as well,” Roberts said. “We have a lot of volunteers that dedicate their time to come out and help us, and it’s very much appreciated.”

Other events for Habitat Week include: