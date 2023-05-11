Macon Area Habitat for Humanity helps 3 more families achieve homeownership

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Area Habitat for Humanity has helped three more people, including Sherome Harris and Erica Waller, become first-time homeowners, changing their financial futures and providing much-needed stability.

Both Harris and Waller had struggled to find affordable housing.

“I was renting a house for four and a half years, and the rent just kept going up,” Harris said. Waller shared a similar sentiment.

“Well, I didn’t want to be a renter no longer, so it was time,” Walker said. “It was way past time.”

Ivey Hall, Executive Director of Macon Habitat, explained the importance of homeownership.”

“A house is a tremendous asset for a family, and so to go from a renter to homeownership, you have just changed the financial future for your family for generations to come,” she said.

The community gathered at Lynmore Estates on Thursday to celebrate two of the three families and dedicate their new homes. Macon Area Habitat aims to assist more families,.

“We know that the need for affordable homeownership opportunities is higher than ever, and we really want to make sure we help as many families as possible, so we are working on eight to ten houses a year,” she said.

For locals like Harris, the support from Macon Area Habitat for Humanity has been life-changing.

“To see myself and others move into something that belongs to us, it’s just overwhelmed me with joy,” Harris said.

Another home dedication in Lynmore Estates will take place on Monday.