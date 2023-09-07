Macon Amphitheater teases first booked concert announcement

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon Amphitheater sent waves of excitement through the local music scene today as it hinted at the impending announcement of its first booked concert. In a tantalizing post on its official Facebook page this morning, the iconic venue teased an upcoming revelation scheduled for tomorrow morning at 9.

However, the county clarified, via a separate post, that this announcement won’t be unveiling the very first act to grace the stage but rather the first act to have been successfully booked. The distinction sparked further curiosity among eager fans, who are already speculating about who might be the lucky headliner.

One thing that has been confirmed is that the Macon Amphitheater’s grand opening concert won’t be taking place until next year.

Stay tuned for tomorrow’s announcement, as the Macon Amphitheater looks set to take center stage in the local entertainment scene.