Macon after-school program aims to reduce youth violence through artistic mentorship

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heart and Soul, an after-school break program for children in Macon, is aiming to provide mentorship to children between the ages of 6 and 12.

The organizers of Heart and Soul say the program offers a safe, creative, and supportive space for the students. They believe this program can help to reduce violence among young people.

“Having these kids being able to see what gifts they have through art, it allows me the opportunity to not only encourage them to continue to be positive pillars in their community, but it also provides an opportunity for me to show them, ‘Hey, you can be this type of creator,'” Randy Hart said. mentors.

The program seeks to help children discover their artistic talents and use them to become positive influences in their community. By providing a space where children can explore their creativity, Heart and Soul hopes to promote a sense of self-worth and encourage them to contribute to their communities in positive ways.

The mini-camp, which is being held at Mill Hill Community Art Center (213 Clinton Street), runs through February 22. The next workshop is set for Spring Break: March 20-24.