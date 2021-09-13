Macon 4 Year Old Dead After Accidentally Shooting Himself

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 4 year old is dead and his Grandmother is arrested after he accidentally shot himself with a gun found in the home.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office the 4-year-old child later identified as Kameron Ross found a gun and shot himself in Pendleton Homes Apartments , located at 3401 Houston Ave , just after 8:30P.M Friday night.

A call came into the E-911 Call Center in reference to a child shot. It was reported that a male child was being transported by private vehicle to the hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

It was discovered that the firearm Ross found was brought into the apartment by two male juveniles ages 14-years-old and 16-years old, that live in the home. Investigators interviewed all witnesses and the two juveniles were released into the custody of family.

The grandmother of Ross, 50-year-old Kawana Liggins was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. At this time, this incident is still currently under investigation and additional charges are pending.