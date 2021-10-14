Macon-Bibb’s 2021 homicide rate increases to 43

Within the last week, there have been four shootings. Three of them have been deadly.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Deadly shootings seemed to come to a halt in Macon over the last few months.

But within the last week, there have been four shootings, and three of those deadly. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s unsure if any of the incidents are connected.

“It’s pretty out of the ordinary,” Major Chris Patterson said. “So we want to make sure we’re getting on top of it quick, that we can end it, that we can do some proactive type measures in the community.”

Major Patterson says the county has 43 homicides so far in 2021. He says investigators don’t know if the shootings are gang related, but the Sheriff’s Response Team may be able to go into those areas to develop more information.

“We’re trying our very best to hurry up and get these offenders,” he said. “Get all the information we can, make some quick arrests, and get these offenders behind bars.”

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller feels the shootings were isolated incidents.

“If you don’t have an ongoing argument or dispute with someone, or involved in certain types of activities, or being out in a certain area late at night, your chances of being one of those homicide victims is pretty slim,” he said.

Call the sheriff’s office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you can help solve any of the recent cases.

Mayor Miller says the Macon Violence Prevention program is working to address violence in the community through: