Macon 16-year-old charged with murder of another teenager

A 16-year-old is in custody after Bibb County Investigators charged him with the death of 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A Macon teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting death of another teenager.

A 16-year-old is in custody after Bibb County Investigators charged him with the death of 16-year-old I’ming Trevon Jackson.

Jackson was shot on Hollingsworth Road on September 13. He died three days later at the hospital.

The juvenile in custody is charged with murder.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says this investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.