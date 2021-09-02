Lower humidity, dry weather returns Thursday

As Ida tracks along the east coast, Middle Georgia has started our dry out period a little early today.

A cold front is on the way tonight that will bring clear skies to the area through at least part of the weekend.

The cold front won’t do much to cool our temperatures for the end of the week, but expect to see a big difference in our humidity.



As the cold front sinks in, dry air will follow, trailing in with our driest air settling in Friday evening.

Enjoy the break from humidity and rain chances while it lasts, because rain is back in the forecast to start next week.



By the start of next week, a weak cold front will approach the area, bringing showers and storms back to Middle Georgia.

As the front stalls, rain chances will stick around at least through the middle of the week.



Highs will be staying in the low 90s for much next week, with our lows returning to the low 70s.