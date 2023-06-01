Fast-acting THC nasal spray now available for seizure patients at Macon’s Trulieve dispensary

The fast-acting spray is a practical alternative to vaporizers and can also be used to treat symptoms of migraines and multiple sclerosis.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Seizure patients who use low-dose THC will now have access to a fast-acting nasal spray.

Trulieve medical cannabis dispensary in Macon is now offering Momenta Nasal Spray to help reduce the severity of seizure symptoms.

The spray is a practical alternative to vaporizers and can also be used to treat symptoms of migraines and multiple sclerosis.

General Manager of Trulieve Macon, Andre Mathurin, says the nasal spray is useful for people who have difficulty swallowing pills.

“We also consider it like a rescue spray, honestly,” Mathurin said. “Because when someone is about to have a seizure, they’ll be able to use the nasal spray and it usually helps them with their seizure.”

One bottle of Momenta Nasal Spray contains 300 doses. You must have a Low THC Oil Registry card to purchase the spray.

Talk with your doctor if you think you or your child may be eligible for a card.