Long-term lane closure on Eisenhower Parkway for roundabout project

(41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced that there will be a long-term lane closure starting Friday October 29, 2021, on Eisenhower Parkway at Fulton Mill Road as the contractor for the project is working on building a roundabout at the intersection.

According to GDOT, one lane of traffic in each direction will be closed for 6 months, and back-ups may happen often so drivers are recommended to consider alternate routes.

The entire roundabout project is expected to be finished by the end of Fall in the year 2022. For more information about this closure, click here to see GDOT’s release.