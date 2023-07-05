Locals, visitors celebrate ‘Sparks Over the Park’ in Macon

Locals and visitors spent Tuesday gearing up to celebrate the Fourth of July with Sparks Over the Park at Lake Tobesofkee.

Macon resident Brion Stallworth recounts her experience with the event over the years.

“I have been a native of Macon since I was born,” Stallworth said. “I’ve been coming here for the Fourth of July since forever, so it’s just family tradition at this point.”

Some people spent all day in the sun after the gates opened at 8 a.m. Food trucks and live music were part of the nighttime festivities.

People came from as far away as Minnesota to celebrate the holiday at the lake.

“We are spending it with friends, our family is up in Minnesota,” Kari Doucette said. “We miss them, but we’re enjoying the weather. We’re so excited to be able to share, especially in this area, with all the military people, our independence.”

The night concluded with a fireworks show.