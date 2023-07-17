Local, state leaders tour Fine Fettle THC oil production facility in Macon

The $35 million facility will bring new jobs to Macon and produce low-dose THC oil products for seven dispensaries across Georgia.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new medical cannabis production facility is bringing new jobs and economic development to Macon.

Local and state leaders toured the future site of Fine Fettle cultivation and extraction center in the Ocmulgee East Industrial Park.

The $35 million facility will produce low-dose THC oil products for seven dispensaries across Georgia. The facility has 49 grow rooms, where 50,000 square feet of medical cannabis will be cultivated.

Chief Operating Officer Ben Zachs says he expects Fine Fettle will serve up to 50,000 customers in its first year.

“The fact that we’re doing this in Macon, in a city where none of the other facilities are planning to be, in cities is a really big deal,” Zachs said. “We think it’s amazing for recruiting, we think it’s amazing for job creation, and as a distribution hub, I don’t think you could be in a better place in Georgia.”

Zachs says once the facility opens, it will bring 50 new jobs to the city, and that number will eventually grow to 150.

The facility is expected to be completed in late September.