Local shelters preparing to help residents seek shelter during frigid temperatures

United Way of Central Georgia is working with local resource centers to make sure shelters have what they need to accommodate those looking to escape the bitter cold.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Frigid temperatures are making their way to Middle Georgia later this week, and local shelters are already preparing to provide a place of warmth.

Executive Director of United to End Homelessness, Rev. Dr. Jake Hall, says with the temperatures dropping to what could be record lows, the shelters will help save lives.

“What we are working to do is whether it is good weather or bad weather to make sure we are working towards housing solutions every single day,” Hall said. “This week in this holiday, our partners are not only creating opportunities for people to still experience the feasting of the holiday season , they’re providing the kind of shelter that can help their lives in inclement weather.”

In Bibb County, organizations like the Salvation Army are also making preparations for the cold temperatures by adding more beds.

“Please don’t stay in the cold,” Corp. Administrator for the Salvation Army Sgt. Melissa White said. “if you happens to be in a home where you can’t run your heat appropriately during the day, you’re welcome to come now and spend the day with us, have some sandwiches with us and keep yourselves warm.”

And in Houston County, the Table First Christian Church on North Houston Road will open its warming center on Thursday.

Code Enforcement Officer for Warner Robins, Brian Wise, says he wants to make sure residents have a warm place for the holidays.

“We were originally supposed to open up January 2, but we decided to go ahead, because it’s so cold out,” Wise said. “Most of these people don’t have family. They don’t have nowhere to go. It’s freezing temperatures, and not just them, even just the cold days that’s coming up in January, they got somewhere to come and know that they’ll be safe here and all, that people will love on them and take care of them and all.”

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick received authorization from the city council Monday to sign a purchase and sale agreement for a homeless shelter in the city.

If you’d like to volunteer with a shelter or use their resources, contact information is listed below:

Salvation Army

1955 Broadway, Macon

478-746-8572

Brookdale Resource Center

3600 Brookdale Ave, Macon

478-292-5123

Daybreak

174 Walnut Street, Macon

Macon Rescue Mission

478-741-1769

The Table First Christian Church Warming Center

100 N Houston Rd.

Warner Robins, GA

478-335-4394