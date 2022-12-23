Local shelters creating space for homeless to escape freezing temps

Brookdale Resource Center and the Salvation Army have added a combined 70 warming beds to aid in getting the homeless off the street.

The Salvation Army still looking for donations to help with broken Air Conditioner The Salvation Army

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The homeless have no where to go to escape the freezing temperatures. That’s why United to Help Homelessness is working with the Macon Homeless Coalition and Macon-Bibb County to help make sure they can avoid the cold.

“We know that the number is getting ready to increase drastically, that’s what’s already happened. We done seen out here triple so we’re staying full and making sure we don’t turn away nobody,” explained Charles Pope, Housing Manager of the Salvation Army.

According to United to End Homelessness, Brookdale Resource Center and the Salvation Army have added a combined 70 warming beds to aid in getting the homeless off the street. These additions are thanks to help from Macon-Bibb County.

Without it, the organizations would have had very few beds to offer according to United to End Homelessness. While these new beds will certainly help, both organizations are in need of donations and volunteers for this weekend.

“We’re in need of different stuff like blankets and snacks because they do get everything we have to offer and that’s eating dinner, them leaving with lunches and also breakfast,” said Pope.

Brookdale is also in need of blankets and throws, and individual hygiene products.

To help shuttle people to shelters, the Macon-Bibb Transit Authority is offering free bus rides through Christmas Eve at 4:10 pm.

For those looking for meals, the Salvation Army, Brookdale, Daybreak, and the Macon Rescue Mission will continue with their routine meals and add additional holiday meal times.

Whether you’re looking for somewhere to stay warm this weekend, or in need of support, places like the Salvation Army encourage Middle Georgians to come out and seek them.

“Some are just looking for basic need. We talking food, shelter,” said Pope. “That’s stuff we look for people to have all the time and a lot of people don’t. So homelessness is bigger than just one person, one agency. Homelessness is so big, so all of us as a community, we can show the love of Christ by helping those that are in need”.

Here is the list of meals the organizations are providing:

Holiday Meals:

December 23: Rescue Mission will drive around and pass out lunch, Daybreak breakfast at 7:30, Lunch at 11:00

December 24: Weekend Lunch at Christ Church in the Alley weekend lunch serving begins at 11:30-12:15

December 25:

Rescue Mission 11:00am Dinner at Rescue Mission on Zebulon and at 8:00am will drive pass out meals around the city

Centenary United Methodist Church 1290 Ash St. 7:30am Breakfast

Heritage on 4116 Houston will have sit down Christmas dinner from 1:00pm-3:00pm

Weekend Lunch at Christ Church Church will be offering a Christmas meal serving begins at 11:30am-12:15pm

Salvation Army Dinner 1955 Broadway 11:00am-2:00pm, 4:00pm snack

December 26-30: Daybreak will provide 12pm meal Mon, Wed, Thurs, Fri. Tues: will be served at 12:30pm

December 31, Jan 1: Church in the Alley Weekend 11:30am-12:15pm Lunch

Routine Meals: