Local religious leaders speak up on recent antisemitic incidents

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As the rise of antisemitic incidents across the country have local religious leaders speaking up.

Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar of Temple Beth Israel in Macon, addresses her concerns about the recent antisemitic incidents in Georgia. She says although there haven’t been any incidents in Middle Georgia, the importance of addressing the issue is still vital.

“Anything that can be done positively to address antisemitism will inevitably help society as a whole,” Bahar said. “We had a series of class on antisemitism, I’ve been actively discussing it here. I have been giving several sermons on it, and we as a congregation support the ADL and their work to support antisemitism.”

Rabbi Bahar says in order to fight the issue, there must be a support in diversity from the community.

“So how you address antisemitism, is by standing-up not permitting it to exist. Calling it out where it stands and supporting your Jewish friends.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Secretary is addressing the issue and says everyone has the right of free speech.

“It is not for us to tackle that speech itself, however odious, however offensive it might be,” said Alejandro Mayorka, Homeland Secretary Secretary. “We get involved when there’s a connectivity between an ideology of hate and violence.”

According to the FBI Director, 63% of religious hate crimes are motivated by antisemitism.