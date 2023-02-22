Local religious leaders emphasize reflection and repentance on Ash Wednesday

This Ash Wednesday, local religious leaders are reminding people of their mortality and the importance of reflection and repentance.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — This Ash Wednesday, local religious leaders are reminding people of their mortality and the importance of reflection and repentance.

Saint Francis Episcopal Church in Macon prepared a unique way for people to receive their ashes this year: the church offered drive-thru ashes.

For Christians, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the season of Lent, a time of fasting, prayer and self-examination that culminates in Easter Sunday. The ashes, typically made by burning the palms from the previous year’s Palm Sunday, are placed on the forehead of believers in the shape of a cross, symbolizing repentance and humility.

“We remember that as followers of Christ, the grace of Jesus Christ will give us everlasting life,” Director of Saint Francis Episcopal Church Ben Wells said.

The church also held a traditional Ash Wednesday night service.