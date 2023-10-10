Local Rabbi responds to ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

As the conflict in Gaza and Israel claims hundreds of lives and results in numerous hostages, a Middle Georgia faith community is responding.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — As the conflict in Gaza and Israel claims hundreds of lives and results in numerous hostages, a Middle Georgia faith community is responding.

Rabbi Greg Hershberg of Beth Yeshua International is calling for a change of heart as the only solution to the escalating violence.

“I’m pro God and what’s happening is awful because people are dying,” Hershberg said.

Beth Yeshua International has maintained strong ties with Israel. The congregation has not only sent funds to assist the country but also operates a children’s village that houses 300 children in Israel. Additional contributions have been sent to provide blankets to those affected by the ongoing conflict.

Rabbi Hershberg believes the only way to achieve peace in the Middle East is through a collective change of heart.