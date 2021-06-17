Local organizations react to Juneteenth becoming federal holiday

Organizations across the state are preparing to celebrate and educate the public about the day that commemorates the end of slavery.

Middle Georgia preparing to celebrate Juneteenth as a Federal holiday Juneteenth

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – President Biden signed a bill Thursday making Juneteenth, June 19, a federal holiday.

George Muhammad, the co-founder of the Freedom Festival, says he wants people to learn more about the day and its importance.

The Freedom Festival will take place at Tattnall Square Park Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m.

“It’s a fulfillment of a lot of years of struggle to see now people starting to recognize Juneteenth,” Muhammad said.

Harold Young, the Executive Director of the Tubman Museum, says he along with everyone at the museum will be at the Freedom Festival.

“I want people to know that this is a part of American history,” Young said.

Young encourages everyone to go out and have fun. The event will include music, food and activities.