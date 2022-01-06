Local organizations helping you keep your New Year’s resolution

Sparks Yoga and Bike Walk Macon are hoping to help the community achieve their goals for 2022 by offering a group setting for accountability.

MACON, Georgia (41NBc/WMGT) – Whether it’s healthier eating, making more time for yourself or just being a little more active, many of us enter a new year with goals to better ourselves.

However, a study by the health company VERV reveals that after 36 days, most people fall off the path when it comes to forming new habits.

Two organizations in Macon want to simplify achieving your goals and erase this timeline of failure.

This Saturday, January 8, Bike Walk Macon will host a free walking class at Tattnall Square Park. The class will start at 9 a.m. and is open for anyone to join.

Bike Walk Macon Director Rachel Umana says the class is all about getting people up and moving while also creating a sense of community.

“We’re hoping by doing some of these group events that people can build a community, get involved with us so when we have future classes they can come,” Umana said. “They’re all going to be free. Also, you could maybe meet somebody in the community that can encourage you to keep walking and keep biking.”

For some, getting out and being more active is a goal that takes time and effort. For others, it’s all about self care, and if relaxation is your goal for the new year, Sparks Yoga in Macon has got you covered.

Sparks Yoga is doing a New Year’s Challenge called “Macon Sparks Fly.” The goal is getting more people on the mat.

When you go in for a class, a star is put next to your name that qualifies you for a special 2022 prize. Yoga instructor Megan Carson says the challenge is not so much about the prize, but finding a different kind of reward.

“We want to provide a community and let them know about a community that they can be a part of that’s very supportive,” Carson explained. “The Sparks community has been here for a while now, and we want to get this out to newbies to let them know that there is a community waiting here for them.”

To sign up for the Bike Walk Macon’s walking event this Saturday, click here.

As for Sparks Macon, they’re offering a 40% new student discount to make it easier to join the “Macon Sparks Fly” New Year’s Challenge.