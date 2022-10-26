Local organization looking to increase Latino voter turnout

We're two weeks away from election day, and the push to get people to the polls is increasing.

GLAHR Action Network working to get Latino Voters to the Polls Latino Voters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — We’re two weeks away from election day, and the push to get people to the polls is increasing.

One middle Georgia organization is focusing on Latino voters by going door to door.

Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights, or GLAHR Action Network, is hoping to be a resource.

For Cristina Martinez-Morin, volunteering for the organization is extremely important.

“If there’s more of us voting, then we have a bigger voice,”she said. “If there’s less of us voting, then we really don’t have any say so, so it’s good to go out there and remind them about it.”

This is Morin’s first time volunteering with the group. She says it’s a time where she can educate her community by talking to people about where to vote and when they can vote.

Political Science Professor for Mercer University, Dr. Chris Grant, says Latinos have had low voter turnout in previous years.

“Latino proportion in the electorate is significantly lower than the Latino population in Georgia’s proportion,” he said. “We look today, maybe as many as 10% of Georgia’s population is Latino.”

Dr. Grant predicts the Latino voter turnout will increase this year along with all other groups.

“There is a sense of more accepting feeling towards government intervention and economic affairs and a slightly more socially liberal stance,” he said.

For Sara Rodriguez, getting Latinos out to vote is important in helping make a difference.

“Just to make them feel important, just like everybody else, and that’s the main reason we’re doing this,” she said.

According to GLARH Action Network, it has knocked on more than 1,000 doors since September. This year’s campaign is ‘Georgia Si Se Puede’ or Georgia “We Can Do It.”.

If you have questions on how to vote and don’t speak English, you can call GLARH Action Network at (770)457-5232.