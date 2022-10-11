Local musician signs producer contract with Drumma Boy

Avery Brown, also known as Beats by Avery, just signed a producer contract with Drum Squad Productions on October 1.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A Middle Georgia 13-year-old is now working with two time Grammy Award winning producer, Drumma Boy.

Avery says he’s been playing music since before he could walk. He adds the contract is a huge deal for him and his family.

“Honestly it makes me feel happy, I enjoyed the moment,” Brown said. “And now I can really just say it’s time to put in work and try to get to where I want to be.”

If you want to see what Avery is up to in his music journey, you can follow him on Facebook and Instagram at Beats by Avery.