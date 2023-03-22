Local libraries hope to inspire youth to read for National Reading Month

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In honor of National Reading Month, the Middle Georgia Regional Library is giving kids a head start in learning how to read.

Children’s Services Coordinator for the Washington Memorial Library, Thomas Winkelspecht, explains how effective it can be for a child.

“So there’s been research that shows, kids who get read to are exposed anywhere from a million to 30 million more words, than those who are not,” said Winkelspecht.

According to the library, reading increases language skills, improves mental health and accelerates a child’s learning ability.

Twiggs County Library Branch Manager, Eudoxie Finch, talks about the importance of learning to read effectively.

“Scientists, engineers, mathematicians, they’re gonna have to read at some point. There’s written word that they will have to comprehend, understand,” said Finch. “So, that reading foundation is just gonna help them no matter what they do in life.”

The Middle Georgia Regional Library hopes to reduce illiteracy throughout Macon.