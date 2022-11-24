Local law firm gives back to families for Thanksgiving

Forrest B. Johnson & Associates gave away more than five hundred catered Thanksgiving plates Wednesday morning.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– A Macon law firm is giving back to those in need of a meal for Thanksgiving.

The law firm served meals at four Macon locations. Volunteers say they want to make sure everyone is able to have a holiday dinner.

“I think they feel very good especially when they come to a lot of smiling faces people just pouring into them and not make them feel less than everyone should be a part of this thanksgiving thing,” said Principal of Southwest High School Bernard Young. “I mean think about it it’s thanksgiving so it’s a time for all of us to come together.”

Forrest B. Johnson & Associates says it’s planning to host another dinner giveaway for Christmas.