Local Law firm donates $10K to Bibb Education Foundation

The first donation came from the Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law firm.

Law firm donated 10k to Bibb Education Foundation Bibb Education Foundation

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Bibb Education Foundation received its first donation since forming in May of 2021. The foundation is aimed at enhancing educational opportunities for students.

The first donation came from the Forrest B. Johnson and Associates Law firm. They donated $10,000 to the foundation. Half of the donation will go to Union Elementary, and the other half to Elam Alexander Academy.

Forrest Johnson says although this is the first donation to the foundation, the law firm has been giving back to students for the last decade. “Whatever I can do to help others, I don’t have a problem with doing it, I feel that it’s my responsibility, and I wish others will fond it upon themselves to come forward and help also.”

The money will go towards helping with leadership development programs. Johnson also says he plans to make an annual donation to the foundation.