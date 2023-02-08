Local high school senior publishes children’s book despite life-altering challenge

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local high school senior has achieved a remarkable feat despite facing a life-altering challenge.

Saif Aslam, a student at Houston County High School, has been diagnosed with Ullrich Congenital Muscular Dystrophy, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing his passion for writing.

Aslam has just published his first book, a children’s book titled “What I Could’ve Been”. The book is about a grandfather who shares stories with his grandson about what life could have been like if he had been more proactive in his youth.

Saif had the opportunity to read his book to students at David Perdue Elementary School, an experience he describes as “full circle”.

“I think it was kindergarten or very, very young in primary school, but the author of “Pete the Cat,” I remember he came and he spoke to us and I remember being in the back and listening to him talk and play his guitar, which I can’t do, but I remember going back up there and talking to the kids and felt like I had come full circle,” he said.

Aslam has not let his condition deter him from pursuing his passion. He and a friend who illustrated the book published it on Amazon with 40% of the proceeds going to the Make-a-Wish Foundation and CureCMD.

Saif says he felt he had to give back to others since so many have helped him.

“With this book, I thought, ‘Alright, so this is the one thing I can do, let me see if I can try to make it something that can help others for a change instead of me being the one that’s always needing help.”

If you’re interested in buying your own copy of Aslam’s book, you can go here.