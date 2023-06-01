Local healthcare providers rally to raise dementia awareness following Rosalynn Carter’s diagnosis

Following the recent dementia diagnosis of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, healthcare providers in Middle Georgia are urging the community to confront the stigma associated with the condition and to seek help promptly if symptoms are recognized.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Following the recent dementia diagnosis of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, healthcare providers in Middle Georgia are urging the community to confront the stigma associated with the condition and to seek help promptly if symptoms are recognized.

“She wants everybody to know she has dementia and to let us know that she wants people to be aware of the stigma that goes along with it,” dementia care specialist Mott Smith with Middle Georgia Agency on Aging said.

Dementia, as defined by the Alzheimer’s Association, is a broad term covering loss of memory, problem-solving skills and other cognitive abilities that significantly impact daily life. Only 40% of Americans with symptoms seek medical attention, according to the Association.

“In the past there was a stigma of once you’re diagnosed with dementia, your life never looks the same,” Alzheimer’s Association program manager Cat Colcombe said. “But we know that’s not true now, and we know we can help support those individuals.”

Early treatment of dementia can substantially slow its progression, according to Dr. Cesar Figueroa, Medical Director for Behavioral Health for Piedmont Macon Medical Center.

“So the earlier in the game the better the outcome,” Dr. Figueroa said. “The more years you will hopefully have some quality of life to spend with your family versus if you wait too long, then the disease will take and you might be in a much worse situation.”

Support and continued engagement in everyday life activities are crucial for those diagnosed with dementia. Smith encourages those who are diagnosed to remain active in their communities.

“You still continue to go out and go to supper, you go to the theaters, you go to your grandchildren’s ballgames,” Smith said. “Life goes on. That’s why we want you to get help.”

For more information about dementia and the resources available, click here.