Local health department recognized for public health service

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Health Department is being recognized for good public health service. The department was named a Healthy People 2030 Champion. The award shows the Macon-Bibb Health Department is committed to the Healthy People 2030 vision of a society where all people can achieve their full potential for health and well-being.

Administrator for the Macon-Bibb Health Department, Jimmie Smith, says the award also helps boost the department’s reputation.

“We’ve submitted documentation and artifacts to show the work that we’re doing, the work that we intend to do, strategic partnerships that we’ve been trying to develop or have sustained, and how that is trying to address health equity, health disparity, and health outcomes in this county.”

The award is from the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.