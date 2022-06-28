Local gun shop owner reacts to gun safety legislation

President Joe Biden signed a gun safety bill into law on Saturday, marking the first changes in decades.

Jeff Sohler, the owner of a gun shop in Warner Robins, says he doesn’t expect any change in gun sales.

“I think it’s going to allow for somebody to find more loop holes, but with the boyfriend loop hole, that’s a bad situation,” he said.

Sohler is not fully on board with the new legislation.

“The $11 billion slated for the mental health, that’s fine, but I don’t foresee it doing a whole lot of damage to the gun industry.”

According to Bonnie Carlson, an Assistant Professor with Mercer University’s School of Law, the bill impacts two groups of people.

“If you’ve been selling guns for a major source of income but haven’t been defined as a federally licensed firearm dealer, this bill will affect you,” Carlson said. “If you are in a dating relationship and are convicted of domestic violence, this will affect you.”

Carlson says the bill also gives Georgia the option to take federal money to implement crisis intervention programs.

It also allows Georgia to implement red flag laws.

“The law also creates the first ever criminal penalties for straw purchases of firearms,” Carlson said. “For example, a straw purchase is where a person who is legally allowed to buy a gun buys a gun generally for someone who’s not allowed to buy a gun.”

Carlson says there’s no timeline on how soon Georgia could see the red flag laws if the state implements any.