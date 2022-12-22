Local emergency officials offer tips on staying safe during record cold temps

With the weather outside turning frightful, Middle Georgia leaders are preparing for the worst.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With the weather outside turning frightful, Middle Georgia leaders are preparing for the worst.

Macon-Bibb County Emergency Services is preparing for freezing temperatures this weekend.

Macon-Bibb County EMA Director Spencer Hawkins says there are many ways to prepare your home before the arctic blast moves through Middle Georgia.

“What we are expecting is extremely unseasonal cold temperatures for the next 72 hours between Friday morning and Monday morning,” he said Wednesday.

He recommends making sure heat sources work inside your home and having an alternate source of heat.

“If you’re going to a space heater or something like that, know how to use it safely,” Hawkins said. “Know what to do and when to use it, and do not use any unauthorized heating inside your home that would normally be used outside your home.”

If your power goes out, Georgia Power officials say it’s important to have a strategic plan to keep your family warm and safe.

“In the event that the power is lost, make sure that you have adequate flashlights and have batteries,” Georgia Power’s Chad Nation said. “We steer our customers away from candles, because there is always a potential for fires. and we definitely want to avoid those risks.”

Hawkins says Georgia Power is on standby if the power goes out.

“In the event that the power is lost, just know that we are here for you and we will work diligently to get the power restored.”

For the latest up-to-date info on our weather, download the 41NBC Accuweather app in your app store.