Local economist explains what’s behind high gas prices

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — You might be feeling the pain at the pump due to an increase in gas prices.

Dr. Greg George with Middle Georgia State University says the high prices are based on several factors including the pandemic, an increase in demand, inflation and the war between Russia and Ukraine. He says gas prices would normally be lower this time of year.

“This should encourage people to do things like carpool, cut back on travel, not leave your car running when you go back inside to get something,” he said. “There’s all kinds of ways to conserve gasoline, and another thing, as people upgrade their cars or buy new cars, consider buying something more fuel efficient.”

Dr. George says gas prices will likely stay in their current range for a few months with possible relief coming in the middle of summer.