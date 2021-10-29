Local doctors, law enforcement share Halloween safety tips

Piedmont Macon and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office encourage everyone to stay safe.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– With Halloween this weekend, local doctors and Sheriff’s deputies share a few tips for having a safe and happy holiday weekend.

Nick Mullins, an Emergency Medicine Resident at Piedmont Macon, says you should stay vigilant if you plan to go out.

2021 HALLOWEEN SAFETY TIPS:

Don’t let your kids out of your eyesight.

Check their candy for anything suspicious.

Use flashlights to be visible, and clearly see where you’re going.

If a house does not have their lights on, do not knock on their door.

Avoid large crowds and high touch surfaces.

The Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Fall Festival event to make safety a priority.

The festival is at the Restorative Justice Center on Hazel Street. Deputies will pass out hotdogs, have a haunted house, and a bouncy castle. There will also be plenty of candy given out.

Major Tonnie Williams says the Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure everyone who attends, has a good time and stays safe.

“It’s all about the young people and kids being able to get out, and parents feeling comfortable at a location where they can bring their kids,” Williams explained.

The Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival is from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, October 29. Deputies ask that if you’re driving near the area, slow down and make sure your headlights are on.