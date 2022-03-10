Local Doctor shares tips on how to fight allergies

MACON, GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT)- Many of us are beginning to feel the early effects of allergies due to the pollen.

That’s why Atrium Health Navicient is providing tips to fight against allergies.

“If you’ve got to be out in the pollen is when you get back home is to wash off as much of it as possible, change clothes take a shower, to get some of that pollen off of you,” said Dr. Harry Strothers, Chief of family medicine for Atrium Health Navicent.

According to Dr. Strothers, the best over-the-counter medicines to fight allergies are steroidal nasal sprays. He says nasal sprays work almost instantly unlike oral allergy medicines.