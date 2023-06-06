Local clinic offers free service to Macon community

The Macon Volunteer Clinic is celebrating 20 years of service.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Volunteer Clinic is celebrating 20 years of providing free service to the Macon community. The clinic provides continuous care for those that are un-insured.

Executive Director Nancy White says this community deserves affordable healthcare.

“It is a reflection on the values of this community that for 20 continuous years we’ve been providing a free medical home for low income, working adults,” said White.

For more information go to maconvolunteerclinic.org.